U.S. Law Enforcement Disrupts Networks Used to Transfer Fraud Proceeds, Taking Over 4,000 Actions in Fifth Campaign

The Justice Department, FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and other federal law enforcement agencies announced the completion of a three-month campaign that disrupted networks used by foreign fraudsters to obtain fraud proceeds.

May 22, 2023

