On May 17-19, the Institute of History to summarize the results of archaeological research on the territory of Belarus

On May 17–19, 2023, an international scientific and practical conference Results of Archaeological Research in Belarus in 2022 will be held on the basis of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the archaeological complex on the Mienka River (Garadzishcha village) and the Belarusian State Museum of Folk Architecture and Rural Lifestyle (Aziarco village). This is a traditional annual scientific event that summarizes the achievements and discoveries of Belarusian archaeologists that were carried out in the last field season.

