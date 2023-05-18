Live
giovedì, 18 Mag 2023 14:37
La tua pubblicità su Agenparl Abbonati
Abbonati

On May 17-19, the Institute of History to summarize the results of archaeological research on the territory of Belarus

Agenparl English By

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS) gio 18 maggio 2023


On May 17–19, 2023, an international scientific and practical conference Results of Archaeological Research in Belarus in 2022 will be held on the basis of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the archaeological complex on the Mienka River (Garadzishcha village) and the Belarusian State Museum of Folk Architecture and Rural Lifestyle (Aziarco village). This is a traditional annual scientific event that summarizes the achievements and discoveries of Belarusian archaeologists that were carried out in the last field season.

Fonte/Source: https://nasb.gov.by/eng/news/13185/

Share.

articoli correlati

Agenparl

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

Contatti

Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

Per info scrivi a:
info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 681 9270 (RM, Italy)

Tel: +39 06 9357 9408 (RM, Italy)

Servizi

Tieniti informato

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © COPYRIGHT AGENPARL