Highlights – Exchange of views on the implementation of the Common Charger Directive – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

At its upcoming meeting of 28 March, IMCO will hold an exchange of views on how the Commission intends to ensure the implementation of the Common Charger Directive which was adopted in June 2022. The Directive will be effective as of December 2024.

Members will enquire about the compliance with the adopted Directive of potential new approaches taken by manufacturers, such as Apple, e.g. using an own certification programme for USB-C cables. Given the priority given by Parliament to making a common charger a reality, ensuring compliance with the new Directive is of utmost importance to Members, albeit without preventing the development of new and better technology that benefit consumers.

Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/committees/en/product/product-details/20230323CAN69290