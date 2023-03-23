Live
giovedì, 23 Mar 2023
Ground-Breaking Report launched by Minister for Safeguarding at the House of Commons

COVENTRY (UK)

On Monday 13 March 2023, Vanessa Munro and Lotte Young Andrade launched a report that they co-authored with Sarah Dangar (Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse) entitled ‘Learning Legacies: An Analysis of Domestic Homicide Reviews in Cases of Domestic Abuse Suicide’. The aim was to learn more about the profiles and experiences of victims, the adequacy of service responses during their lives and after their deaths, and the ways in which DHRs are commissioned and conducted in suicide cases.

Fonte/Source: https://warwick.ac.uk/fac/soc/law/news/?newsItem=8a17841b87044ea001870e5f5d2f56cc

