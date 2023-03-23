Benefit Cap (Report on Abolition) Bill

(AGENPARL) – LONDON gio 23 marzo 2023 Require the Secretary of State to report to Parliament on the likely effects of

the abolition of the benefit cap, including on levels of absolute and relative

poverty, poor mental health, food bank use, borrowing of money from friends

and family, evictions from homes and problem debt, and on different groups

including women, lone parents and people from Black and minority ethnic

backgrounds; and for connected purposes.

Fonte/Source: https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3346