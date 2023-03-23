Live
giovedì, 23 Mar 2023 15:35
La tua pubblicità su Agenparl Abbonati
Abbonati

Benefit Cap (Report on Abolition) Bill

Agenparl English By

(AGENPARL) – LONDON gio 23 marzo 2023 Require the Secretary of State to report to Parliament on the likely effects of
the abolition of the benefit cap, including on levels of absolute and relative
poverty, poor mental health, food bank use, borrowing of money from friends
and family, evictions from homes and problem debt, and on different groups
including women, lone parents and people from Black and minority ethnic
backgrounds; and for connected purposes.

Fonte/Source: https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3346

Share.

articoli correlati

Agenparl

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

Contatti

Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

Per info scrivi a:
info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 681 9270 (RM, Italy)

Tel: +39 06 9357 9408 (RM, Italy)

Servizi

Tieniti informato

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © COPYRIGHT AGENPARL