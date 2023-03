(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON, mer 22 marzo 2023 A federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, held on March 20 that Jeffrey Cadet violated a permanent injunction entered against him on Aug. 12, 2019, which barred him from acting as a federal tax return preparer or requesting, assisting in, or directing the preparation or filing of federal tax returns for others.

