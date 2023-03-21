Highlights – IMCO delegation to Singapore – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mar 21 marzo 2023

On 3-7 April 2023, an IMCO delegation of seven Members will travel to Singapore. Primarily, the delegation wants to focus on customs, which is one of the core responsibilities of the Committee. The members of the delegation will be Ms Maria Grapini (S&D), Mr Andreas Schwab (EPP), Mr Ivan Štefanec (EPP), Mr Alex Agius Saliba (S&D), Mr Morten Løkkegaard (Renew), Ms Alessandra Basso (ID), and Mr Adam Bielan (ECR).

Singapore hosts the world’s biggest port for goods and many of these goods are destined for the EU market. Secondly, in light of the Committee’s work on the EU digital single market, the delegation would like to learn from Singapore’s experience with its productivity drive to facilitate the transformation into a digital economy, as well as consumer protection in digital markets.

Additionally, as Singapore is a part of ASEAN, being the business hub of the association, the delegation would like to meet with representatives of ASEAN businesses based there and which are exporting goods to the EU. This, in order to learn about their experiences on access to the EU market, especially on issues related to EU customs and custom controls.