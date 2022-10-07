Manitoba News Release: Manitoba Government Sending Emergency Personnel, Equipment to Support Prince Edward Island’s Post-Hurricane Recovery Effort

(AGENPARL) – ven 07 ottobre 2022 [Manitoba Media Notice]

October 7, 2022

Manitoba Government Sending Emergency Personnel, Equipment to Support Prince Edward Island’s Post-Hurricane Recovery Effort

– – –

Manitobans, Canadians are Well-Known for Helping

Neighbours in Times of Great Need: Stefanson

The Manitoba government is sending 15 emergency support personnel and additional equipment to support crews working to restore Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) in the wake of the devastation left by hurricane Fiona, Premier Heather Stefanson and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced today.

“Manitobans and Canadians are well-known for helping our neighbours in times of great need,” said Stefanson. “When we have faced natural disasters such as fires and flooding, out-of-province crews have been there when we need them and we are pleased to be able to do the same for P.E.I. as they recover from the catastrophic damage caused by hurricane Fiona.”

The exchange of emergency support personnel among Canadian jurisdictions helps share emergency expertise wherever it is needed, the premier noted.

“We want to thank all the hard-working and dedicated emergency support staff across all provincial departments in providing this valuable help to the people of P.E.I. as their province continues to work to recover from the destruction caused by hurricane Fiona,” said Piwniuk.

Drawing on provincial emergency management experience and co-ordinated through Manitoba’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), the province is currently sending:

– chainsaw certified staff members and equipment from Manitoba Parks; and

– personnel and equipment including chainsaws and personal protective equipment, from CAN TF-4 and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Manitoba’s emergency support team will be deployed to Charlottetown this Thanksgiving long weekend for up to 14 days, the premier and minister noted.

Manitoba EMO works with local, provincial, and national authorities and emergency management partners to provide co-ordination, guidance and support for response and recovery activities during emergencies, as well as with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) in supporting ISC-led response measures with First Nation communities.

For additional information on the role of the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) visit [https://gov.mb.ca/emo/](https://www.gov.mb.ca/emo/).

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-451-7109.