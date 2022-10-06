+++CONSOB – Pubblicato il Quaderno di Finanza n. 89 “Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria delle famiglie italiane”- 6 ottobre 2022+++

(AGENPARL) – gio 06 ottobre 2022 delle famiglie italiane

Lattività di ricerca e analisi della Consob inte

nde promuovere la riflessione e stimolare il

dibattito su temi relativi alleconomia e a

lla regolamentazione del sistema finanziario.

Quaderni di finanza

accolgono lavori di ricerca volti a contribuire al dibattito accademico

i espresse nei lavori sono attribuibili esclusi-

vamente agli autori e non rappresentano posizio

ni ufficiali della Consob, né impegnano in

alcun modo la responsabilità dellIstituto. Nel ci

tare i lavori della collana, non è pertanto

JEL Classifications: D14, G51, G53, C21, C51.

Keywords: pianificazione finanziaria, gestione del bilancio famigliare, finanza personale, con

trollo finanziario, auto-efficaci

conoscenze finanziarie.

*Dipartimento di Economia e Finanza, Univer

sità di Roma Tor Vergata, CEIS e CEFIN

**Dipartimento di Economia e Finanza, Univer

sità di Roma Tor Vergata, CEIS e RCEA

*** CONSOB, Divisione Studi.

Si ringraziano Alberto Noè per il su

pporto prestato allattività di

propria situazione finanziaria per

alleviare l’ansia. Le evidenze

raccolte offrono interessanti indicazioni per la se

gmentazione dei decisori finanziari utile alla

* Dipartimento di Economia e Fina

nza, Università di Roma Tor Vergata, CEIS e CEFIN, mail:

** Dipartimento di Economia e Finanza, Universi

*** CONSOB, Research Department, mail:

We wish to thank Alberto Noè for his con

tribution to literature review and Cynthia

Little and an anonymous referee for their us

eful

comments. The authors are responsible for any errors and the opinions expressed in this

paper are those of the authors and do n

necessarily reflect CONSOB views.

edness) and financial conditions. Also personal traits such as financial self-efficacy and financial

2 Review of the literature

3 The sample and the construction of key variables

4 Model specification

4.1 Alternative model specifications

5 Estimation results

5.1 Pooled sample model specifications

5.2 Cross-section model analysis

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Quaderni di finanza

als, individuals who prefer to stick to a

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Financial planning refers to the activity

of organizing the allocation of income

across expected expenditures and savings, over a certain period of time, as part of a

defined plan.

European Union/OECD, 2022, p. 9).

ess and enhancing financial resilience (see

Quaderni di finanza

s highlight the relevance of adequate finan-

cial knowledge for pursuing and achieving

financial goals through appropriate saving

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

The seminal paper by Katona (1974) published in the Journal of Consumer

Research was the first to acknowledge the re

levance of psychological factors for shap-

ing consumption plans and observed spending

, saving, and wealth accumulation. Sub-

sequent analyses show that psychological tr

aits are powerful predictors of economic

Quaderni di finanza

reflects an optimistic belief in personal ability to succeed, it is correlated strongly with

self-assessment of personal skills and self-motivation and, thus, may encourage people

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

The role of socio-demographic factors

Among the socio-demographic factors considered by Becker and Mulligan

(1997), life expectancy and age are shown to be

poor predictors of a good attitude to

planning, while sex, education and wealth can

have a significant impact. In the specific

nancial institutions affects 39% of respondents. Finally, the average household in-

cludes three family members.

In the context of financial planning

, respondents are asked about the exist-

12 months, in the previous 3 years, in the

r our study, we consider only those individ-

e reporting having a financial plan in place

6 In order to identify the impact of

wealth on planning, the authors use instru

ments for planning to isolate the impact

of exogenous shocks of planning on wealth.

Quaderni di finanza

both banks and financial intermediaries and relatives and friends (See Appendix Table

nancial institutions has increased (3-year average of 40%) more than indebtedness to

relatives and friends (8%).

Financial knowledge is measured throug

h five-question quiz about the basic

notions of inflation, compound interest, mo

saving

37% 39% 37% 38%

indebtedness towards banks

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

8% 9% 9% 8%

n° observations

2,920

3,089

2,695

8,704

Rates of diffusion as percentages. Here

and in the following tables statistics are computed by applying sample weights.

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

The responses to the survey questions allow us to proxy individual perceived

financial knowledge and overconfidence. The fi

rst is measured as the share of financial

items respondents declared being familiar with

before responding to the quiz questions

(ex-ante self-assessment).

Similarly, ex-post self-assessment is evaluated based on

the respondents opinions about the number of

correct answers given to the financial

knowledge questions. The dummy overconfidence is equal to 1 if the ex-post assessed

number of correct answers to the financial knowledge quiz is greater than the actual

9 In the model

perceived financial knowledge

is expressed in quintiles; this allows the variable to be homogeneous across

different surveys since the number of

questions on financial knowledge

was 7 in 2019 and 5 in 2020 and 2021 (see

Table 2).

Financial knowledge is the first principal compon

ent computed on the correct answers given to

the following questions:

answer options: 1. True; 2. False;

3. Dont know; 4. Refusal;

(Q2) Suppose the interest rate on your savings

account was 1% per year, and inflation 2% per

year. After one year, with the money you have on

the savings account you would be able to buyƒ;

answer options: 1. More than today; 2. Exactly th

e same as today; 3. Less

know; 5. Refusal;

(Q3) Suppose you had 100 in a savings account and

the interest rate was 2% per year. After five

years, how much do you think you would have in th

e account if you left the money to grow?; an-

swer options: 1. More than 102; 2. Exactly 102; 3. Less than 102; 4. Dont know; 5. Refusal;

(Q4) A 15-year mortgage typically requires h

igher monthly payments than a 30-year mortgage,

will be less. True or false?; answer options: 1.

True; 2. False; 3. Don

t know; 4. Refusal;

(Q5) When an investor decides to buy different

vested capitalƒ; answer options: 1. Grows; 2. De

creases; 3. Remains the same; 4. Dont know; 5.

Refusal.

In 2019 only, the additional following questions were also asked:

The European Commission; 2. The bank selling government bonds; 3. The Italian state; 4. Depends

vernment bonds; 5. Dont know; 6. Refusal;

(Q7) If the interest rate falls, what should happen

to bond prices?; answer options: 1. Rise; 2. Fall;

3. Stay the same; 4. None of the

above; 5. Dont know; 6. Refusal.

perceived financial knowledge

measured by means of the quintiles of the sample distribution of

reported heard about and understood before en-

gaging in the financial knowledge quiz.

OC/UC

rect answers given to financial knowledge questi

ons (Q1)-(Q5) and those assessed ex-post (i.e.,

after answering the financial knowledge quiz).

Underconfidence takes the value 1 if the differenc

assessed ex-post and the actual number of corre

ct answers is negative, and 0 otherwise.

Overconfidence takes the value 1 if the di

fference is positive,

and 0 otherwise.

Quaderni di finanza

adjusted financial knowledge indicator

0.30

0.35

0.39

0.35

28% 23% 22% 24%

underconfidence

n° observations

2,920 3,089 2,695 8,704

dge indicator and adjusted financial

knowledge indicator and the proportions

for the overconfidence and underconfidence indicators.

e low. The three-year mean value of

the first principal component indicator is slig

htly less than 0.5 and falls to 0.35 if com-

puted on the adjusted answers. However, in

both cases the indicators show a slight

increase over the period 2019…2021.

The proportions of respondents that can be regarded as overconfident and

underconfident respectively are 24% and 17% in the three-year pooled sample. Over

the time span considered, overconfidence

fell down by 6 basis points from 28% to 22%,

while underconfidence grew slightly from 16% to 19%.

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

with a financial challenge, I have an easy ti

me figuring out a solution). As before, these

sub-indicators were selected following analys

is of the principal component factor load-

ings and their economic meaning.

to 1 if the respondent declares pref-

erence for investment with low/modera

Respondents were asked to state their opi

nions about the following statements:

It is easy to stick to my spending

plan when unexpected expenses arise; It is easy to reach my financial goals;

When unexpected expenses occur I usually

have to use credit; When faced wi

easy time figuring out a solution; I lack confidence in

my ability to manage my finances; I worry about running

false. For references see: Lown (2011).

risk aversion

Respondents were asked to choose which, among the followin

g, best described their preferred investment profile:

trust in financial advisors

The financial trust variable counts the number of financial

actors considered either trustworthy or absolutely

trustworthy among the following: banks

(or my bank), financial advisors (or my financial advisor or independ-

ent advisors) and insurance companies

(or my insurance company). High fi

nancial trust is an indicator that

takes the value 1 if financial trust variab

le is higher than the sample median.

Quaderni di finanza

self-efficacy indicator

0.57

0.56

0.55

0.56

self-efficacy … easiness of achieving goals

2 2 2 2

self-efficacy – easiness of solving problems

risk aversion

trust in financial advisors

10% 11% 10% 10%

n° observations

2,920

3,089

2,695

8,704

Rates of diffusion as percen

tages for trust in financial

advisors and risk aversion.

socio-demographic variables: age (in lin

ear and quadratic terms), gender, educa-

tion (secondary school, high school, unive

rsity degree, with primary school as ref-

erence category), marital status (cohabit

ing, married, divorced, widowed, with sin-

gle the reference category), occupational

status (self-employ

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

saving and investment amount expressed in

euro, with less than 6.000 the ref-

erence category)

, and geographic area (Centre,

and South and Islands, with

Based on the above model, we tested the following hypotheses.

The empirical evidence reviewed in Se

ction 2 suggests a positive relationship

We estimated alternative specifications of model (1). First,

is replaced by

the adjusted FK indicators (

; model 2) and inclusion of the dummy

which takes the value 1 if the number of correct answers to the financial

knowledge quiz assessed

ex-post

is lower than the actual number of correct answers.

Second, the indicators of financial self-effi

Quaderni di finanza

adjusted financial knowledge

0.02*

0.02*

PFK 2° quintile

0.02* 0.02** 0.02** 0.02**

PFK 3° quintile

0.03**

0.03***

0.03**

0.03***

PFK 4° quintile

0.04*** 0.04*** 0.04*** 0.04***

PFK 5° quintile

0.07***

0.07***

0.06***

0.07***

0.02** 0.01

underconfidence

2020

2021

-0.02***

-0.02***

-0.03***

-0.02***

trust in financial advisors

0.04*** 0.04*** 0.04*** 0.04***

self-efficacy indicator

-0.08***

-0.08***

-0.08***

-0.08***

risk aversion

indebtedness towards banks

0.03*** 0.03*** 0.03*** 0.03***

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

0.04**

0.04**

0.04**

0.04**

saving

0.03***

0.03***

0.03***

0.03***

socio-demographic controls

YES YES YES YES

Marginal effects estimated applying sample weights. Significance

levels are based on robust stan

dard errors. ***, ** and * are

respectively 1%, 5%

and 10% levels of significance.

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Personal financial management habits and financial conditions are also rele-

adjusted financial knowledge

PFK 2° quintile

PFK 3° quintile

PFK 4° quintile

PFK 5° quintile

0.01

underconfidence

2020

2021

trust in financial advisors

self-efficacy – easiness of achieving goals

self-efficacy – easiness of solving problems

-0.0002

-0.0001

risk aversion

-0.004 -0.004 -0.006 -0.005

indebtedness towards banks

0.03***

0.03***

0.03***

0.03***

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

0.04** 0.04** 0.04*** 0.04***

0.06***

0.06***

0.06***

0.07***

saving

0.03*** 0.03*** 0.03*** 0.03***

socio-demographic controls

Marginal effects estimated applying sample w

eights. Significance levels are based on r

obust standard errors.***, ** and * are r

espectively 1%, 5%

and 10% levels of significance. Estimates computed applying samp

le weights. Coefficients of the socio-demographic variables wer

e inserted in the

model as control variables and

are available upon request.

Quaderni di finanza

banks increases the probability that the decisi

on maker will adopt a financial plan by

4 basis points in 2020 (+2 b.p. in 2019). The marginal effect of indebtedness to friends

and relatives increased to 7 basis points in

2021 from 3 basis points in 2019. In addi-

tion, always remaining within

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

we find that having experienced a decrease

demic worsens the attitude to financial planning.

Financial planning is key to correct ma

nagement of personal finances. Finan-

cial well-being also depends crucially on the ability to look beyond the short-term and

consider long-term financial needs. The

PFK 2° quintile

PFK 3° quintile

PFK 4° quintile

PFK 5° quintile

0.06*** 0.07*** 0.04** 0.05**

0.02

trust in financial advisors

self-efficacy indicator

-0.08**

-0.09*

risk aversion

0.007

0.008

indebtedness towards banks

0.04***

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

0.02

0.02

0.05***

0.07**

saving

0.04***

0.02

0.02*

-0.02**

0.03**

unable to cope with unexpected expenses

-0.02

decreased savings

-0.04**

socio-demographic controls

yes yes yes yes

n° observations

2,920

3,053

2,695

2,695

The table reports marginal effects estimated applying sample weig

hts. Significance levels are based on robust standard errors.

***, ** and * are

respectively 1%, 5% and 10%

levels of significance.

Quaderni di finanza

d during interactions with their advisors

and, especially, if this support is particularly

timely (a sort of just-in-time financial

education). In this context, professionals could encourage investors to adopt a long-

term approach to their personal finance management and offer appropriate support

and guidance. However, as demand for financ

ial advice is more frequent among higher

income individuals and since individuals seem

more inclined to rely on informal advice

(from trusted individuals such as family, fri

ends and colleagues), reliance only on pro-

fessional support to foster a long-term attitude to money management might not be

Finally, in relation to the associatio

ss needs further investigation to show

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

This study adds to the literature on

for the design of financial education pro-

grammes and information on the potential role

of financial intermediaries in orienting

their customers towards a correct attitude to money management.

Since perceived ability to solve financial issues plays a role in financial plan-

ning, more attention should be paid to en

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Acharjya, B. and S. Natarajan (2018), Review on the Theories of Financial Planning,

International Journal of Pure and Applied Mathematics 118 (18), pp. 4347-4355

Alhenawia, Y. and K. Elkhalb (2013), Financ

ial literacy of U.S. households: Knowledge

vs. long-term financial planning, Fina

ncial Services Review 22 (2013), pp. 211…

Allgood, S. and W.B. Walstad (2011), The effects of perceived and actual financial

Quaderni di finanza

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

European Union/OECD (2022), Financial comp

Journal of Economic Psychology 33 (2012), pp. 590…602

Glaser, M. and M. Weber (2007), Overconfiden

ce and trading volume, The Geneva Risk

and Insurance Review Vol.

32, No. 1, June, pp. 1-36

Grable, J., W.M.A. Heo and A.M.S. Rabban

Quaderni di finanza

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Shefrin, H. and R.H. Thaler (1981), An Econ

omic Theory of Self-Control, Journal of Po-

litical Economy 89(2), pp. 392-406

Shim, S., J.J. Xiao, B.L. Barb

er and A.C. Lyons (2009), Pathways to life success: a con-

ceptual model of financial well-being for young adults. J. Appl. Dev. Psychol. 30,

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

A.1 Variables definition and descriptive statistics

Table a.1 …

ariable definition

variable description

financial planning

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent reports a fina

ncial plan dating back at most the previous 12

months, and 0 otherwise.

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent declares her/

his attitude of always

sticking to her/his own

saving

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent declares her/

indebtedness towards banks

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent declares to

be in debt towards a financial institution, to

purchase or refurbish a house and/or to

cover current expenses, and 0 otherwise.

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent declares to

be in debt towards relatives and/or friends, to

purchase or refurbish a house and/or to

cover current expenses, and 0 otherwise.

financial knowledge indicator (FK)

first principal component computed on the correct

answers to financial

knowledge quiz normal-

ised between zero and one

adjusted financial knowledge indicator (AFK)

first principal component computed on the correct

perceived financial knowledge (PFK)

sample distribution quintiles referring to the num

ber of financial knowledge items that respond-

ents report to have heard and understood

overconfidence (underconfidence) is a dummy equa

l to 1 if the number of the correct answers to

the financial knowledge quiz as assessed ex-post

is higher (lower) than

the actual number of

correct answers, and 0 otherwise.

first principal component computed on the correct

answers to financial

agreement level on a 1-5 Likert scale (where 0=t

otally disagree and 5=t

otally agree) with the

following statement: I prefer not to think

about the state of my personal finances

first principal component computed on the corre

ct answers to financial self-efficacy test nor-

malised between zero and one

self-efficacy – easiness of achieving goals

disagreement level on a 1-4 scale (w

here 1=totally true and 4=tot

ally false) with the following

statement: it is hard to

reach my financial goals

self-efficacy – easiness of solving problems

disagreement level on a 1-4 scale (w

here 1=totally true and 4=tot

ally false) with the following

statement: when faced with a fi

time figuring out a solution

risk aversion

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent declares to

be oriented towards investment with low/mod-

erate risk and low/moderate returns, and 0 otherwise.

trust in financial advisors

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent declares

to trust financial advisors, and 0 otherwise.

Quaderni di finanza

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent has

a high school degree, and 0 otherwise.

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent has at

least a bachelors degree, and 0 otherwise.

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent is a male, and 0 otherwise.

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent lives

in the North of Italy, and 0 otherwise.

Centre

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent

lives in the Centre of Italy

South and Island

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent

lives in the South of Italy or

in the major Italian islands, and

0 otherwise.

single

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent

lives alone, and 0 otherwise.

cohabitant

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent lives

in domestic partnership, and 0 otherwise.

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent is married, and 0 otherwise.

widowed

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent is widowed, and 0 otherwise.

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent is divorced, and 0 otherwise.

employee

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent

is employee, and 0 otherwise.

self-employed

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent is self-employed, and 0 otherwise.

non-professional status

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent is a housewife, a student or is unemployed, and 0 otherwise.

financial wealth (5 cla

sses expressed in euro)

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent belongs

to the reported class, and 0 otherwise.

monthly family income (9 classes expressed

dummy equal to 1 if the respondent belong

s to the reported class, and 0 otherwise.

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Table a.2 … Descriptive st

atistics: pooled sample

variable mean S.D.medianminmax n

financial planning

8% 0.28 0 0 1 8,704

financial knowledge

0.46

0.36

0.42

8,704

adjusted financial knowledge

8,704

24% 0.43 0 0 1 8,704

underconfidence

0.37

8,704

trust in financial advisors

10% 0.31 0 0 1 8,704

self-efficacy indicator

0.56

0.19

0.57

8,704

risk aversion

0.49

8,704

indebtedness towards banks

indebtedness towards relatives and

0.28

8704

saving

0.48

8,704

5% 0.22 0 0 1 8,704

0.47

8,704

43% 0.50 0 0 1 8,704

0.40

8,704

number of components

1.26

8,704

73% 0.44 1 0 1 8,704

0.50

8,704

Centre

19% 0.39 0 0 1 8,704

South and Island

0.46

8,704

single

11% 0.32 0 0 1 8,668

cohabitant

0.34

8,668

61% 0.49 1 0 1 8,668

widowed

0.25

8,668

7% 0.25 0 0 1 8,668

employee

0.50

8,704

self-employed

18% 0.39 0 0 1 8,704

0.42

8,704

non-professional status

10% 0.30 0 0 1 8,704

– Cont. –

Quaderni di finanza

5.000

28% 0.45 0 0 1 8,704

5.000- 10.000

22% 0.41 0 0 1 8,704

10.000- 25.000

20% 0.40 0 0 1 8,704

25.000- 51.000

7% 0.26 0 0 1 8,704

51.000- 250.000

18% 0.39 0 0 1 8,704

more than 250.000

4% 0.20 0 0 1 8,704

monthly family income

900

0.38

8,704

900- 1200

0.29

8,704

1200- 1500

0.38

8,704

1500- 1800

0.32

8,704

1800- 2100

0.33

8,704

2100- 2400

0.30

8,704

2400- 3000

0.32

8,704

3000- 4000

0.25

8,704

4000- 5000

0.16

8,704

more than 5000

0.13

8,704

investors

33% 0.47 0 0 1 8,704

Statistics are computed by applying sample weights.

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Table a.3 … Descriptive statistics by wave

6% 5% 5% 5%

48% 41% 41% 43%

number of family members

74% 73% 72% 73%

Centre

20% 19% 19% 19%

South and Island

single

9% 11% 14% 11%

cohabitant

61% 62% 61% 61%

widowed

49% 48% 48% 48%

employee

self-employed

23% 24% 23% 24%

non-professional status

49% 48% 48% 48%

financial wealth

5.000

5.000- 10.000

10.000- 25.000

25.000- 51.000

51.000- 250.000

more than 250.000

monthly family income

900

19% 16% 16% 17%

900- 1200

10% 9% 8% 9%

1200- 1500

17% 18% 18% 18%

1500- 1800

12% 12% 11% 12%

1800- 2100

11% 13% 12% 12%

2100- 2400

8% 10% 12% 10%

2400- 3000

11% 11% 11% 11%

3000- 4000

7% 6% 7% 7%

4000- 5000

3% 2% 2% 2%

more than 5000

2% 2% 1% 2%

investors

n° observations

2,920 3,089 2,695 8,704

Statistics are computed applying sample weights.

Quaderni di finanza

adjusted financial knowledge

PFK 2° quintile

PFK 3° quintile

PFK 4° quintile

PFK 5° quintile

0.01

underconfidence

2020

2021

trust in financial advisors

self-efficacy indicator

-0.07***

-0.08***

-0.07***

-0.08***

risk aversion

indebtedness towards banks

0.03*** 0.03*** 0.03*** 0.03***

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

0.04**

0.04**

0.04**

0.04**

saving

0.03***

0.03***

0.03***

0.03***

R squared

socio-demographic controls

Estimates for linear probability model applyi

ng sample weights and robust standard e

rrors. ***, ** and * are respectively 1%, 5

% and 10% levels o

significance.

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Table a.5 … Propensity to financial planning: Disentangling

adjusted financial knowledge

PFK 2° quintile

PFK 3° quintile

PFK 4° quintile

PFK 5° quintile

0.01

underconfidence

2020

2021

trust in financial advisors

self-efficacy – easiness of achieving goals

-0.0005

self-efficacy – easiness of solving problems

risk aversion

indebtedness towards banks

0.03***

0.03***

0.03***

0.03***

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

0.04** 0.04** 0.04** 0.04**

0.07***

0.07***

0.07***

0.07***

saving

0.03*** 0.03*** 0.03*** 0.03***

R squared

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

socio-demographic controls

yes yes yes yes

Estimates for the linear probability model applying sample weights and robust standard errors. ***, ** and * are respectively 1

%, 5% and 10% levels

of significance.

Quaderni di finanza

adjusted financial knowledge lag(1)

PFK 2° quintile

PFK 3° quintile

PFK 4° quintile

PFK 5° quintile

0.0007

underconfidence

-0.02*

-0.0240*

2021

trust in financial advisors

self-efficacy indicator

-0.07** -0.07** -0.08** -0.0753**

-0.07*

-0.07*

-0.07*

-0.0688*

risk aversion

-0.0008 -0.0004 -0.001 -0.0006

indebtedness towards banks

0.04***

0.03***

0.04***

0.0355***

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

0.04* 0.04* 0.04* 0.0387*

0.03***

0.08***

0.08***

0.08***

saving

0.03** 0.03** 0.02** 0.02**

socio-demographic controls

n° observations

4,272 4,272 4,272 4,272

Marginal effects estimated applying sample weights. Significance

levels are based on robust stan

dard errors. ***, ** and * are

respectively 1%, 5%

and 10% levels of significance.

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Table a.7 … Propensity for financial planning: Disentangling

self-efficacy and financial anxi

adjusted financial knowledge lag(1)

PFK 2° quintile

PFK 3° quintile

PFK 4° quintile

PFK 5° quintile

-0.0005

underconfidence

-0.02*

2021

trust in financial advisors

self-efficacy – easiness of achieving goals

self-efficacy … easiness of solving problems

risk aversion

-0.0025

indebtedness towards banks

0.04*** 0.04*** 0.0362*** 0.04***

indebtedness towards relatives and friends

0.04*

0.04**

0.0439**

0.04**

saving

0.02**

0.02**

0.0240**

0.02**

socio-demographic controls

yes yes yes yes

n° observations

4,272

4,272

4,272

4,272

Marginal effects estimated applying sample

weights. Significance levels are based on

robust standard errors. ***, ** and * are

respectively 1%, 5%

and 10% levels of significance.

Attitudine alla pianificazione finanziaria

delle famiglie italiane

Recenti pubblicazioni

iscussion papers

Lindustria del post-trading

S.G. Lo Giudice

iscussion papers

Le OPA in Italia dal 2007 al 2019

Evidenze empiriche e spunti di discussione

F. Picco, V. Ponziani, G. Trovatore, M. Vent

a cura di R. Lener

… ottobre 2020

The Prospectus Regulation

The long and winding road

S. Alvaro, R. Lener, P. Lucantoni; in collaboration with V. Adriani, F. Ciotti, A. Parziale

introduced by Carsten Gerner-Beuerle

… novembre 2019

Who intends to become financially literate?

Insights from the Theory of Planned Behaviour

F.C. Billari, M. Gentile, N. Linciano, F. Saita

Quaderni di finanza

osition papers

La mappatura delle sedi di negoziazione in Italia

dopo l’entrata in vigore di MiFID II/MiFIR