    lunedì, 03 Ott 2022 20:27
    Update from GOV.UK for: Site of UK’s first fusion energy plant selected

    [Site of UK’s first fusion energy plant selected](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/site-of-uks-first-fusion-energy-plant-selected?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=b1f41971-c6fb-402f-b288-a52f5733fe01&utm_content=immediately)
    West Burton power station site in Nottinghamshire has been selected as the home for the UK’s prototype fusion energy plant.
    First published.
    6:12pm, 3 October 2022
