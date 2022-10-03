Update from GOV.UK for: Over eight million households to receive second Cost of Living Payment from 8 November

(AGENPARL) – lun 03 ottobre 2022 Update from GOV.​UK for: News and communications Over eight million households to receive second Cost of Living Payment from 8 November Page summary: Over 8 million households are set to receive an additional £324 as part of the government’s Cost of Living…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Update from GOV.​UK for:

News and communications

—————————————————————

[Over eight million households to receive second Cost of Living Payment from 8 November](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-eight-million-households-to-receive-second-cost-of-living-payment-from-8-november-1?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=ebfa1b9d-d1cd-43cb-bab7-30540ddc3b7e&utm_content=immediately)

Page summary:

Over 8 million households are set to receive an additional £324 as part of the government’s Cost of Living support package.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

6:08pm, 3 October 2022

—————————————————————