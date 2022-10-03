+++ SAVE THE DATE: Metaverso e vigilanza finanziaria, mercoledì 13 ottobre, Roma – Convegno Consob – Luiss +++

(AGENPARL) – lun 03 ottobre 2022 Alle Redazioni

13 ottobre 2022 – Seminario Consob/Luiss Guido Carli “Financial regulatory and supervisory authorities facing the Metaverse”

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, dalle ore 10:00 alle ore 13:00, si terrà il seminario organizzato dalla Consob e dalla LUISS Guido Carli dal titolo “Financial regulatory and supervisory authorities facing the Metaverse”.

Aprirà i lavori il Prof. Paolo Savona, Presidente della Consob. Seguirà l’intervento di Caroline D. Pham, Commissaria della US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Indicazioni di dettaglio circa la logistica dell’evento, che si terrà presso la LUISS, e il link per partecipare in streaming verranno resi noti a breve.

CONSOB and LUISS Guido Carli are pleased to invite you to the seminar entitled “Financial regulatory and supervisory authorities facing the Metaverse”, which will be held on Thursday October13th, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Proceedings will be opened by Prof. Paolo Savona, CONSOB Chair. The speech given by Caroline D. Pham, Commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will follow.

The event will be hosted by LUISS. Details about the location and the streaming will be announced shortly.