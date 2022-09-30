Monx Webinar “Relocating to Thailand?” – 3 October 2022

(AGENPARL) – ven 30 settembre 2022 The Thai – Italian Chamber of Commerce

หอการค้าไทย – อิตาเลี่ยน

Follow the webinars of the TICC on[TICC Youtube Channel](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=cf7ddfc33d&e=3aae956a1b)

You will find interviews, business news,

and several interesting happenings!

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=58c75fd262&e=3aae956a1b

The Thai-Italian Chamber of Commerce (TICC) is pleased to support the webinar “Relocating to Thailand?” which is organized by our member MONX in the ultimate and most practical webinar to guide you through a smooth financial and family relocation to Thailand!

October 3, 2022

HK-SG 4 PM | IT 10 AM | UK 9 AM

Online event • Hosted by Monx

Relocating to Thailand offers an incredible lifestyle, reduced costs of living and most importantly a very evolved school system.

In this webinar, we will talk about how Monx ensures a hassle-free settle-down, offering all you need to safely relocate and avoid mistakes and hiccups while taking care of your finances and family.

We will be joined by Hongsiri Insiri, Managing Director at RE/MAX Island Real Estate, a full-service real estate company offering comprehensive real estate services in Koh Samui.

Additionally, Luca Mencarelli, General Manager at USP Relocations based in Bangkok will be joining us as a speaker.

Finally with closing words from Francesco Vitali, Tax Director at Deloitte Hong Kong!

This webinar will talk about:

– Visa Assessment and Application

– Tax Planning

– School Applications

– Opening Bank Accounts

– Relocation support: Logistics and Duties, Properties and Rental, Telephone and Sundry

– Pet Traveling Assistance

At the end, we will also host an open Q&A session to address all those burning questions you probably have!

Relocation can be stressful, but by working with us, you are in safe hands.

We are devoted to families and business, that’s why we’re called Monx.

[REGISTER NOW](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=2f5cf42456&e=3aae956a1b)

KEEP UPDATED WITH US

[Facebook](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=1cd998c722&e=3aae956a1b)

[LinkedIn](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=c432f93a7e&e=3aae956a1b)

[Instagram](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=a12dd95603&e=3aae956a1b)

[YouTube](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=451f574dd2&e=3aae956a1b)

2022 CAMPAIGN

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=aee15524a7&e=3aae956a1b

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=565f216d7c&e=3aae956a1b

OUR PARTNERS

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=b545a50b7d&e=3aae956a1b

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=b49ba89ed5&e=3aae956a1b

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=6ba1af7ea3&e=3aae956a1b

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=3cf6965f8f&e=3aae956a1b

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=277909e45f&e=3aae956a1b

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=25e84e95e2&e=3aae956a1b

https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=e84fd17833&e=3aae956a1b