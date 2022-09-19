(AGENPARL) – lun 19 settembre 2022 [Ontario Logo]
MEDIA ADVISORY
Lieutenant Governor Dowdeswell and Premier Ford to attend Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II
September 19, 2022
The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Premier Doug Ford will attend the National Anglican Church of Canada Memorial Service in honour of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
Date:
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Time:
3:00 p.m.
Location:
The Cathedral Church of St. James
106 King St. E
Toronto, ON
Livestream:
Notes:
Camera coverage will be pooled.
Beginning at 2:44 p.m., 7 Toronto Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery, will fire a 96 Gun Salute from Queens Park – one shot for each year of Her Majesty’s life.
Media Contacts
Ivana Yelich
Premier’s Office
Bucky Badejo
Lieutenant Governor’s Office
