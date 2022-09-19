    Live
    martedì, 20 Set 2022 08:31
    La tua pubblicità su Agenparl
    By

    Lieutenant Governor Dowdeswell and Premier Ford to attend Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II

    Agenparl English
    Ontario government

    (AGENPARL) – lun 19 settembre 2022 [Ontario Logo]
    MEDIA ADVISORY
    Lieutenant Governor Dowdeswell and Premier Ford to attend Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II
    September 19, 2022
    The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Premier Doug Ford will attend the National Anglican Church of Canada Memorial Service in honour of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
    Date:
    Tuesday, September 20, 2022
    Time:
    3:00 p.m.
    Location:
    The Cathedral Church of St. James
    106 King St. E
    Toronto, ON
    Livestream:
    Notes:
    Camera coverage will be pooled.
    Beginning at 2:44 p.m., 7 Toronto Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery, will fire a 96 Gun Salute from Queens Park – one shot for each year of Her Majesty’s life.
    Media Contacts
    Ivana Yelich
    Premier’s Office
    Bucky Badejo
    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

    Share.

    Agenparl

    Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

    Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

    Contatti

    Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

    Per info scrivi a:
    info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

    Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 6819270 (RM, Italy)

    Tel: +39 06 93579408 (RM, Italy)

    Servizi

    Tieniti informato

    @tutti i diritti Agenparl