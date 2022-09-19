(AGENPARL) – lun 19 settembre 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Lieutenant Governor Dowdeswell and Premier Ford to attend Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II

September 19, 2022

The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Premier Doug Ford will attend the National Anglican Church of Canada Memorial Service in honour of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Date:

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Time:

3:00 p.m.

Location:

The Cathedral Church of St. James

106 King St. E

Toronto, ON

Livestream:

Notes:

Camera coverage will be pooled.

Beginning at 2:44 p.m., 7 Toronto Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery, will fire a 96 Gun Salute from Queens Park – one shot for each year of Her Majesty’s life.

