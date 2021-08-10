(AGENPARL) – mar 10 agosto 2021 [Technical Notes and Manual](http://www.imf.org/external/ns/cs.aspx?id=250)

Technical Notes and Manuals No. 2021/008 : Integrating the Collection of Social Insurance Contributions and Personal Income Taxes

AUGUST 10, 2021

This technical note addresses the following questions: • What are the main ways in which different countries assess and collect personal income tax (PIT) and social insurance contributions (SIC) liabilities (Section I)? • What is the case for transferring responsibility for a country’s SIC collection from its social insurance agency(ies) to its tax authority (Section II)? • What changes does such integration of collection functions involve (Section III)? • Are there any lessons from international experience to guide such reforms (Section IV)? • How to build on these lessons when planning a transfer of collection functions (Section V)? • Are there any beneficial alternatives to full integration of functions (Section VI)?

This Technical Guidance Note should not be reported as representing the views of the IMF. The views expressed in this Note are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

