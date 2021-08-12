(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 [Regional Economic Outlook Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/reo/reorepts.aspx)
[Open in your browser](Http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/REO/APAC/Issues/2021/08/12/regional-economic-outlook-for-asia-and-pacific?cid=em-COM-123-43517)
Http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/REO/APAC/Issues/2021/08/12/regional-economic-outlook-for-asia-and-pacific?cid=em-COM-123-43517
[Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and Pacific](Http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/REO/APAC/Issues/2021/08/12/regional-economic-outlook-for-asia-and-pacific?cid=em-COM-123-43517)
APRIL 13, 2021
Http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/REO/APAC/Issues/2021/08/12/regional-economic-outlook-for-asia-and-pacific?cid=em-COM-123-43517
The Asian economic recovery stands out because of prompt and effective policies during pandemic’s acute phase. The next phase is even more challenging: to lay the foundation for a more inclusive, greener, and resilient region.
[READ MORE](Http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/REO/APAC/Issues/2021/08/12/regional-economic-outlook-for-asia-and-pacific?cid=em-COM-123-43517)
YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:
[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)
[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)
[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)
[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)
[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)
[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)
[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)
[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)
[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)
FOLLOW US ON: