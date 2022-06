(AGENPARL) – STATE COLLEGE gio 23 giugno 2022

State funding allows Penn State to offer an in-state tuition discount that saves the average Pennsylvania resident $13,000 per year. For student Nora O’Toole, attending Penn State wouldn’t have been possible without the affordability of in-state tuition.

Fonte/Source: https://www.psu.edu/news/impact/story/why-state-funding-matters-affordability-state-tuition-life-changing