08/31/2021 05:00 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Uzbekistan as you celebrate 30 years of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity on September 1.

The United States greatly appreciates Uzbekistan’s focus on regional connectivity, especially in support of economic prosperity and growth across Central and South Asia.We support Uzbekistan’s continued pursuit of bold reforms, including those in support of fundamental freedoms.We were also pleased to provide 3 million doses of vaccine to Uzbekistan through the COVAX facility, and we will continue to support Uzbekistan as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States looks forward to strengthening our strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and advancing our shared goals, including in bolstering regional security and stability.

