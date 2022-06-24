(AGENPARL) – MANCHESTER ven 24 giugno 2022



Screenshot 2022-06-24 at 11.21.28

Diversity Collective for parents and caregivers from minority language backgrounds and their young children, encouraging shared book reading and building a narrative around a wordless picture book.

All workshops are free to attend but booking is required due to limited spaces.

Writing for Wellbeing Workshops:

The Department of Linguistics and English Language are hosting a special conference next week: a joint event combining the 29th annual meeting of the Austronesian Formal Linguistics Association (AFLA) and the ninth edition of the TripleA workshop for semantic fieldworkers. This TripleAFLA virtual conference will take place from the 28th of June to the 1st of July 2022.

The Austronesian Formal Linguistics Association (AFLA) dates back to an initial meeting at the University of Toronto in 1994. Since then, the association has promoted the formal study of Austronesian languages, including, but not limited to, their phonology, morphology, syntax, and semantics.

The TripleA workshop series for semantic fieldworkers was founded in 2014 by linguists from Potsdam and Tübingen with the aim of providing a platform for researchers who conduct theoretically-informed linguistic fieldwork that investigates meaning. Its focus is particularly on languages that are under-represented in the current research landscape.

You can find out more and register for free on the TripleAFLA website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/university-of-manchester-hosting-tripleafla-conference/