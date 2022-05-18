(AGENPARL) – mer 18 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/18/2022 10:37 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The United States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold a strategic dialogue in Washington, D.C., May 23-24.

The OIC delegation, headed by H.E. Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, will conduct a series of meetings with the Secretary and senior U.S. Department of State officials.

The two sides will address areas of cooperation, including political issues, climate change, human rights, women’s empowerment, health issues, and countering violent extremism.

This dialogue reflects the U.S. commitment to expanding multilateral cooperation, which is the most effective method to address conflict, coordinate humanitarian responses, recognize and defend human rights, and prevent and counter terrorism while striving to build equitable systems of participation worldwide.

The discussions with Secretary General Taha and the OIC delegation offer an opportunity to strengthen our partnerships and enable greater bilateral collaboration on shared global challenges.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this