(AGENPARL) – ven 06 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/06/2022 06:28 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Today, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez convened the inaugural vice-ministerial meeting of the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC, or Economic “2+2”) alongside Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago, Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Suzuki Hiroshi, and Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Vice Minister for International Affairs Hirose Naoshi. At the meeting, held in Washington, D.C., the four parties discussed closer collaboration on supply chain resilience, coordination on export controls, countering economic coercion, the digital economy, and President Biden’s upcoming travel to Japan. They also advanced coordination efforts on the EPCC ministerial meeting to be held in the near future.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this