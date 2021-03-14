domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
TODAY IN HISTORY – MARCH 14

(AGENPARL) – dom 14 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.
Today in History – March 14 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/march-14?loclr=eatod ]
On March 14, 1896, San Francisco celebrated the official opening of the Sutro Baths, an extravagant public bathhouse envisioned and developed by the one-time mayor of San Francisco, Adolph Sutro. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/march-14 ].
Click here [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/today-in-history?loclr=eatod ] to search Today in History for other historic moments.
