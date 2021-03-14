(AGENPARL) – dom 14 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.

On March 14, 1896, San Francisco celebrated the official opening of the Sutro Baths, an extravagant public bathhouse envisioned and developed by the one-time mayor of San Francisco, Adolph Sutro. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/march-14 ].

