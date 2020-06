(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 07 giugno 2020

On June 7, 1769, frontiersman Daniel Boone first saw the forests and valleys of present-day Kentucky. For more than a century, the Kentucky Historical Society has celebrated June 7 as “Boone Day.” Continue reading.

Fonte/Source: https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/june-07?loclr=eatod