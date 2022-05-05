(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 [logoFullName]
The following Legislation affecting Title 20 – Military and Civil Defense was acted upon by the General Assembly on 5/4/2022:
[SB 262](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109348)
AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 20 AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS.
This Act adopts the Uniform Law Commissionâs (âULCâ) Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (âRevised […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109348)
History:
May 4, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Legislative Oversight & Sunset) in Senate with 1 Favorable, 3 On Its MeritsApr 12, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Legislative Oversight & Sunset Committee in Senate
URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109348