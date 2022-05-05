(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 20 – Military and Civil Defense was acted upon by the General Assembly on 5/4/2022:

[SB 262](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109348)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 20 AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS.

This Act adopts the Uniform Law Commissionâs (âULCâ) Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (âRevised […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109348)

History:

May 4, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Legislative Oversight & Sunset) in Senate with 1 Favorable, 3 On Its MeritsApr 12, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Legislative Oversight & Sunset Committee in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109348

