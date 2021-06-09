(AGENPARL) – mer 09 giugno 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 2 – Transportation was acted upon by the General Assembly on 6/8/2021:

[HB 232](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78842)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 2 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO AERONAUTICS.

This Act does all of the following: (1) Requires certain registered aircraft owners to pay an annua[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78842)

History:

Jun 8, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Transportation/Land Use and Infrastructure Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78842

