04/19/2022 09:22 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

04/19/2022 09:22 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States and Panama have signed a Bilateral Arrangement on Migration and Protection detailing our collaborative commitments to improve migration management, expand stabilization efforts, and increase access to legal pathways and protection for those in the region. Panama’s Minister of Security Juan Pino joined Embassy Panama City’s Chargé d’Affaires Stewart Tuttle in signing the Arrangement in Panama City on April 19.

This Arrangement on Migration and Protection adds to the expanding regional migration management framework that the United States is developing with counterparts across the Americas. It also embodies the principles of that regional approach through humane border management, stabilization of displaced populations and host communities, and improved access to protection and legal pathways to provide an alternative to irregular migration.

Following the October 2021 Regional Migration Ministerial in Colombia, with this Arrangement both countries confirm their commitment to those principles for collaborative regional response to historic migration and refugee flows. We look forward to working with Panama to advance the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection ahead of the Summit of the Americas, which the United States will host in June 2022.

The United States welcomes Panama’s leadership in building a more secure, prosperous, and democratic hemisphere.

