You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/22/2022 04:22 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington D.C. The Secretary expressed the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reinforced our determination to help Ukraine successfully defend itself against Russia’s brutal and unjustified war of aggression. He reviewed the extensive U.S. security, humanitarian, and economic assistance provided to Ukraine and the increasing sanctions to impose costs on Russia and reduce its ability to wage war. Prime Minister Shmyhal and the Secretary discussed Ukraine’s most pressing needs, the humanitarian crisis caused by the Kremlin’s war, and additional ways the United States can assist Ukraine.

