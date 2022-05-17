(AGENPARL) – mar 17 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias following the May 16 White House visit of Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis. The Secretary and Foreign Minister underscored the strength of the U.S.-Greek bilateral relationship, based on shared democratic values, and focused on advancing mutual goals discussed by the President and Prime Minister. The Secretary also thanked Greece for its unwavering support for Ukraine, including sanctions enforcement and humanitarian and defensive assistance. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, including the importance of working together to promote peace and stability. The Secretary underscored the United States’ support for Greece’s critical role in advancing energy security and facilitating cooperation, including through the 3+1 mechanism with the Republic of Cyprus, Israel, and the United States.

