(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

05/05/2022 01:54 PM EDT

Cinco de Mayo celebrations marks the Mexican victory over French invaders in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla. The victory did not stop the French from establishing a short-lived client state in Mexico, but it did become of rallying cry of Mexico’s determination to be free of European powers.

🔊 Listen to this