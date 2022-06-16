The New York Times-2022-06-16 03:45

26 C
The New York Times-2022-06-16

Breaking News: A lawyer advising Donald Trump claimed to know about a “heated fight” among Supreme Court justices over whether to hear 2020 election arguments. https://t.co/4XCCSKmaDc
