(AGENPARL) – dom 01 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/01/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish a heartfelt congratulations to the people of Switzerland as you celebrate your National Day on August 1.

The United States and Switzerland share an unwavering commitment to advancing human rights, promoting democratic values, achieving global health goals, and fostering peace and security around the world. We also remain strong partners and advocates in promoting dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work closely with Switzerland to expand economic growth and prosperity, collaborate in research and technological innovation, strengthen our cooperation in cyber defense, and partner to address the climate crisis. I want to thank the Swiss government for serving as our Protecting Power and for representing our interests in Iran. I witnessed firsthand Switzerland’s dedication to dialogue and diplomacy in June when I joined President Biden in Geneva.

Best wishes on this important day, and I look forward to advancing our exceptional partnership in the years ahead.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this