Speech – Philip Lowe, Governor – ‘Inflation and Monetary Policy’

(AGENPARL) – mar 21 giugno 2022 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz62b10a55e25ce930Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

[Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz62b10a55e5a0b460Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Speech by Philip Lowe, Governor

21 June 2022

Governor Philip Lowe is giving a speech today – ‘Inflation and Monetary Policy’ – to the AMCHAM event co-hosted by ANZ in Sydney. [This speech is being broadcast live](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz62b10a55e7bfd361Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html).

—————————————————————

‘It is a challenging time in the global economy. Most countries, including the United States and Australia, are experiencing the highest rates of inflation for many years. The tragic events in Ukraine have led to sharp increases in the prices of food and energy. And interest rates are rising around the world from the record lows during the pandemic. All this is happening at a time when unemployment rates are as low as they have been for many decades and household budgets are under pressure. So, it is a complex policy environment.’

– Philip Lowe, Governor

—————————————————————

[Read the speech](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz62b10a55ea973129Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

You can find [all speeches by RBA executives](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz62b10a55ed566345Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website.

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

© Reserve Bank of Australia, 2001–2022. All rights reserved.

🔊 Listen to this