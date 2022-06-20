Secretary-General appoints Pauline Tamesis of Philippines United Nations Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK lun 20 giugno 2022

On 18 June, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Pauline Tamesis of the Philippines as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Tamesis has more than 20 years of experience in international relations, development coordination, and crisis and change management, which she acquired while holding senior leadership positions at the United Nations across multiple regions. Most recently, she served as Resident Coordinator in Cambodia, where she effectively mobilized resources to respond to and recover better together from the COVID-19 pandemic, while leading the development and implementation of transformational sustainable development policies.

Prior to this experience, she worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including as Chief of Country Office Support and Quality Assurance in the Asia-Pacific Regional Hub while overseeing UNDP operations in 24 offices, she also led the design and implementation of innovative solutions to boost national programme delivery. She also served as UNDP Country Director in Bangladesh during a complex transitional period, leading the office’s delivery of urban poverty reduction, social protection, renewable energy, sustainable cities and climate adaptation projects.

Ms. Tamesis holds a master’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University in the United States, and a bachelor’s degree with honours in management economics from Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines.

Fonte/Source: https://www.un.org/press/en/2022/sga2124.doc.htm