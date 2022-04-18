(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Popescu commended the relaunch of the U.S.-Moldova Strategic Dialogue to further strengthen bilateral relations and continue our close cooperation to support Moldova’s reform agenda. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Moldova’s humanitarian response to Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken emphasized continued U.S. support to assist Moldova in addressing the economic impacts of the crisis and advancing democratic reforms. The parties also discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen Moldova’s energy security. Since February 24, the United States has committed more than $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support the humanitarian response in Moldova and $100 million in development assistance to strengthen its long-term democratic and economic resiliency.

