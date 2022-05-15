(AGENPARL) – dom 15 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/15/2022

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, and French Director General for Political and Security Affairs Philippe Errera. They discussed the continued response among allies and partners against Russia’s brutal war of aggression with Ukraine. The leaders also discussed the ongoing negotiations with Iran and efforts to reach a deal on a mutual return to full JCPOA implementation.

