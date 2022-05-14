(AGENPARL) – sab 14 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/14/2022 12:12 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on the sidelines of the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, D.C. The Secretary emphasized the United States’ continued support for Cambodia’s year as ASEAN Chair and thanked Deputy Prime Minister Sokhonn and the Royal Government of Cambodia for their support in making the summit a success. The Secretary urged Deputy Prime Minister Sokhonn, in his role as ASEAN Special Envoy on Burma, to continue to push for the full implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, including an immediate cessation of violence and dialogue with all parties concerned. The Secretary also expressed concerns about the restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Cambodia. He urged Cambodia to drop politically-motivated charges and allow opposition politicians to participate freely in upcoming elections. The Secretary further reiterated U.S. concerns about how the People’s Republic of China’s construction of military facilities at Ream Naval Base could negatively affect regional security.

