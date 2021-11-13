(AGENPARL) – sab 13 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/12/2021 09:19 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. During the call, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi reaffirmed that the U.S-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the region, and globally. Secretary Blinken also congratulated Foreign Minister Hayashi on his new position and emphasized the United States’ commitment to working closely with Japan and other allies and partners to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

