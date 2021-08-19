(AGENPARL) – gio 19 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/18/2021 10:02 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio about continued coordination with Allies and partners in Afghanistan. They discussed ongoing evacuation efforts and ways to promote the safety and security of all Afghan and international citizens.

—————————————————————

