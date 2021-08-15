(AGENPARL) – dom 15 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/15/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes and hopes for a bright future to the people of the Republic of the Congo as they celebrate the 61st anniversary of their independence.

The United States is committed to working with Congo and all its partners to address the climate crisis, and we recognize Congo’s leadership in addressing this global challenge. We will continue to support Congo in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and our close cooperation in health, trade, and anti-trafficking efforts will remain strong.

As you celebrate your independence, the continued partnership between the United States and the Republic of the Congo will help create a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the year ahead.

—————————————————————

