Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with George Washington University students, in Washington, D.C.

1:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António at the Department of State.

6:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken hosts and delivers remarks at a reception in recognition of Eid, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS

2:00 p.m. Under Secretary Jenkins delivers remarks on New and Emerging Challenges in International Security, at the Department of State.

SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH M. ALLEN

Senior Official Allen is on travel to California from May 26-27, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

10:30 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Director of Chatham House Dr. Robin Niblett at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

Assistant Secretary Nichols is on travel to The Bahamas and Barbados from May 22-27, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONFLICT AND STABILIZATION OPERATIONS ANNE A. WITKOWSKY

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

