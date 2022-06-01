(AGENPARL) – mer 01 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/01/2022 10:22 AM EDT

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:45 a.m. Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Department of State.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

Preset and final access time for all press is 10:15 a.m. from the 23rd Street entrance lobby.

(VIRTUAL OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

2:45 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Democratic Republic of Congo Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

6:45 p.m. Secretary Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have dinner with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

3:00 p.m. Under Secretary Zeya delivers remarks at the Reagan Institute’s Center for Freedom and Democracy Event celebrating the 40th anniversary of President Reagan’s historic Westminster Address.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

Assistant Secretary Medina is on travel to Sweden from May 31-June 4, 2022.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

—————————————————————

