04/12/2022 08:42 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMANDeputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

10:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with German State Secretary for Federal, European and International Affairs of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia Mark Speich at the Department of State.

2:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with SwiSS Ambassador to the United States Jacques Pitteloud at the Department of State.

2:45 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with National Security Advisor of the Netherlands Geoffrey Van Leeuwen at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

