Twitter President Biden-2022-06-27 23:40

Redazione

We could have turned a blind eye to Putin's barbaric war against Ukraine and the price of gas wouldn't have spiked the way it has, but America rose to the moment. We proudly stand with Ukraine. https://t.co/zF2XfkJjp7Twitter – President Biden