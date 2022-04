(AGENPARL) – lun 04 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Premier Ford to Mark Removal of Tolls on Highways 412 and 418

April 04, 2022

Premier Doug Ford will mark the official removal of the tolls on the 412 and 418 Highways.

Date:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m.

Photo opportunity only.

Location:

Whitby, ON

Notes:

Media Contacts

Christine Wood

Premier’s Office

