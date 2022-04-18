(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Building Better Community Infrastructure in Kenora

$2.8 million provincial investment will strengthen local infrastructure and support jobs

April 18, 2022

“Our government is committed to promoting a high quality of life in communities across Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “These investments will improve community infrastructure in Kenora, strengthening community ties and supporting economic development.”

Projects receiving NOHFC funding include:

– $500,000 to the City of Kenora to improve infrastructure and accessibility at four city parks

– $500,000 to the City of Kenora to upgrade six baseball diamonds at three locations in the city

– $500,000 to the City of Kenora to complete upgrades and repairs to the Keewatin Arena

– $480,000 to the City of Kenora to upgrade and repair existing docks, and build new docks

– $450,000 to the City of Kenora to build a fully accessible playground and interpretive area at Norman Park

– $325,000 to the City of Kenora to hire a design consultant for the Harbourfront Business Development Plan

– $75,000 to the Keewatin Curling Club to renovate its facility

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $519 million in 4,496 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.77 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 7,000 jobs.

“Recreational green space, docking and beach improvements have been occurring over the last number of years. This funding allows the City to accelerate project plans and enhance the user experience for residents, summer residents, and tourists. Kenora is a great place to live and visit and these improvements will make things that much better for all. We are excited about these improvements.”

– Daniel Reynard

Mayor, City of Kenora

“The Keewatin Curling Club, like most other Canadian businesses, faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years. Revenue generating efforts for much-needed capital improvements to our facility have been stymied by COVID-19 restrictions. The safety of our members and user groups has been our focus over the last couple of years, which has resulted in a pause in addressing capital projects. We are thankful to have the support of the Ontario government and NOHFC to move forward with our capital priorities. Without the support of our government leaders, the efforts of our Board of Directors to address capital improvements would not be possible.”

– Joshua Szajewski

President, Keewatin Curling Club

