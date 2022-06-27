(AGENPARL) – lun 27 giugno 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Applauds Saskatchewan’s Decision on Small Modular Reactors

SaskPower has selected Ontario Power Generation technology partner GE Hitachi to deploy the province’s first small modular reactor

June 27, 2022

TORONTO – The Ontario government is pleased to support SaskPower’s announcement of GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as the technology developer for Saskatchewan’s first small modular reactor (SMR).

“Ontario is proud to lead the way on new nuclear technologies. As an early mover in this field, we look forward to collaborating with Saskatchewan on its plan to deploy SMR technology,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “I am confident that the skill of Ontario’s nuclear operators and our robust nuclear supply chain will grant us even more opportunities to export Ontario’s nuclear expertise, especially as more and more countries realize that there is no path to net-zero without nuclear.”

Ontario’s continued leadership in building the first GE Hitachi BWRX-300 SMR positions the province’s established supply chain with a significant first-mover advantage to play a significant role in the deployment of SMR projects worldwide.

Quick Facts

– SMRs are scalable and versatile nuclear reactors that typically produce up to 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity, enough to power 300,000 homes. They can support large established grids, small grids, remote off-grid communities and resource projects.

– SMRs have the potential to drive job creation, economic growth and export opportunities and would allow Ontario to leverage its highly skilled nuclear industry and workforce to be a potential supplier of products, services and expertise in the global SMR market.

– Ontario currently has 15 nuclear units in operation – and three units under refurbishment – at three sites, providing over 50 per cent of the province’s clean electricity. The Darlington SMR will be the first new reactor in the province since 1993.

