BizX virtual business event is only two weeks away!

Entrepreneurs, small businesses and industry professionals are invited to join us Tuesday, May 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an exploration into the latest technologies that are changing the way you have to “Mind Your Business.”

This year's event will examine how innovation can help businesses to run more efficiently, increase value, protect intellectual properties and boost productivity.



Discussions include:

– Artificial intelligence (AI)

– Cyber Security practices

– Information Technology (IT)

– Influencer Marketing

BizX is presented by the City of Sacramento’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development and the County of Sacramento, in partnership with Sacramento State’s Carlsen Center and the Business Environmental Resource Center.



Check out a few of the speakers!

Moderator

Louis Stewart

Head of Strategic Initiatives at NVIDIA

Louis Stewart currently serves as the Head of Strategic Initiatives at NVIDIA. He served as the City of Sacramento’s first Chief Innovation Officer for three years prior to joining the tech leader. Mr. Stewart was responsible for the development of a broad citywide portfolio of programs and initiatives that support, drive, influence and build upon the City of Sacramento’s economic inclusion philosophy, business development strategies, goals, customer relationships and business results.

Information technology speaker

Anna Straus Co-founder & CEO of Sparck

Anna Straus is the Co-Founder and CEO of Sparck, an AI-driven employee recognition and engagement SaaS platform that is helping organizations overcome the Great Resignation. They have raised over $1M in fundraising and were recently featured in the Business Journal as a top Start-up to watch in 2022.

Artificial intelligence speaker

Andrew Gardner

Co-founder & COO of Humanly

Andrew Gardner is the Co-Founder & COO of Humanly.io. Humanly helps organizations hire & retain at scale through equitable and efficient candidate and employee conversations. Andrew has 12 years of sales and management experience with early stage tech startups.

Influencer marketing speaker

Trevor FongState Farm Agency Owner

Trevor Fong is a small business owner in Sacramento. He also created and hosts the largest business networking mixer in Northern CA. His monthly mixers average over 400 guests per event. He is an expert at personal branding, social media marketing and generating referrals.

