(AGENPARL) – sab 18 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/18/2021 06:00 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the people and the Government of the United States of America, I warmly congratulate you and the people of Nepal as you celebrate your Constitution Day on September 19.

This past year has seen our relationship grow as we have confronted shared challenges. In particular, we worked together to combat the COVID‑19 pandemic and tackle the climate crisis. We celebrate an enduring friendship that has strengthened through the bonds of people-to-people ties and our nearly 75 years of diplomatic relations.

I extend my best wishes to all Nepalis on this special occasion.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this