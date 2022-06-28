Narendra Modi-2022-06-28 05:18

23.6 C
Rome
martedì, Giugno 28, 2022
Narendra Modi-2022-06-28

By Redazione
Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace.
