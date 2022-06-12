Twitter Narendra Modi-2022-06-12 10:01 By Redazione 12 Giugno 2022 0 44 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Pope Francis-2022-06-12 10:30 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:29 12 Giugno 2022 Süleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 10:27 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:26 12 Giugno 2022 Redazione In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many… https://t.co/UESTuNPNbWTwitter – Narendra Modi 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleT.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı-2022-06-12 10:01Next articleNarendra Modi-2022-06-12 10:02 - Advertisement - Correlati Pope Francis-2022-06-12 10:30 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:29 12 Giugno 2022 Süleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 10:27 12 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Pope Francis-2022-06-12 10:30 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:29 12 Giugno 2022 Süleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 10:27 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:26 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:26 12 Giugno 2022